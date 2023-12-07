(Bloomberg) -- Bawag Group AG is in advanced talks to buy Barclays Plc’s German consumer finance business, according to people familiar with matter.

Bawag is the lead bidder for the unit in a deal that could fetch around €500 million ($539 million) for Barclays, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters. The unit is based in Hamburg and houses 700 employees.

Deliberations are ongoing and it’s possible that Barclays may not proceed with a deal, the people said. Spokespeople for both lenders declined to comment.

The British bank started a sales process for the business, formerly known as Barclaycard Germany, earlier this year. Private equity fund Warburg Pincus had been another bidder for the Barclays business in Germany but dropped recently, according to the people.

The sale coincided with a broader strategy review at Barclays, which is looking for ways to boost returns ahead of its investor day in February. The British bank has been stepping up efforts to review its footprint across business lines and geographies, which could lead to further exits.

The German consumer finance business has 2 million clients and had assets of £4.3 billion ($5.4 billion) at the end of last year. Societe Generale is also selling a consumer finance business in Germany, Bloomberg has previously reported.

A deal may be one of the largest since a restructuring of Bawag in the run-up to the global financial crisis led by private equity firm Cerberus. It bought Germany’s Depfa Bank for a reported fee in excess of €320 million in 2021, and has focused on bolt-on transactions in Austria and the US since.

Vienna-based Bawag has come under criticism by activist investor Petrus Advisers for its business model, including what Petrus said was a reliance on credit portfolio acquisitions to balance out the lack of organic lending growth. Bawag has rejected Petrus’s criticism.

--With assistance from Marton Eder.

