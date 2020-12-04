(Bloomberg) -- Northern California drivers in the last month have cut toll road use and residents haven’t yet been hit with the latest stay-at-home order.

Toll road usage was down 2% on Monday through Wednesday of this week from the same time a month ago. That number is set to fall further as coronavirus cases soar. Governor Gavin Newsom said he will impose shelter-at-home orders on a regional basis once hospitals start running short of intensive-care capacity. Toll usage is already about 20% lower than last year, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission/Bay Area Toll Authority.

The data, which covers the region’s seven toll bridges, is ominous for road fuel demand in the nation’s most populous state. Earlier this week Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an order for residents to stay at home that included non-essential driving.

Spot gasoline prices in the state were already trending lower with refiners draining inventories to avoid year-end tax liability, according to John Faulstich, an oil analyst at Stillwater Associates.

