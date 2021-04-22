(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG’s strategy to get a favorable ruling in its Roundup litigation is a manufactured “pay-to-appeal scheme” that will erode the U.S. system of justice if it’s permitted, plaintiffs’ lawyers said in a letter to a court.

Lawyers who are helping lead the nationwide litigation over allegations that the weed killer causes cancer responded Thursday to a deal Bayer entered into that essentially pays a Georgia man to keep fighting the company in court.

Read More: Bayer Deal Pays Roundup Plaintiff to Keep Fighting in Court

Bayer has defended its confidential settlement with Georgia doctor John Carson, telling the Atlanta-based U.S. Court of Appeals that the accord is structured in a way that’s been approved by other appeals courts. Bayer’s ultimate goal is to win a decision from the nation’s high court that would undermine a key claim in the lawsuits and curb the steady stream of new cases on top of the tens of thousands of claims the company has already resolved.

The lawyers who signed the letter -- including Brent Wisner and Jennifer Moore -- have won Roundup verdicts against Bayer and themselves settled cases with the company. Their trial victories could be in jeopardy if the Supreme Court were to side with Bayer.

