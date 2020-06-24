(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG agreed to pay as much as $10.9 billion to settle U.S. claims that the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, and reached deals to resolve lawsuits over another herbicide, dicamba, and spills of toxic chemicals that polluted rivers.

The deals are the biggest step so far in resolving litigation the German chemical giant inherited with the 2018 acquisition of Monsanto Co.

The Roundup deals will resolve 75% of about 125,000 claims, the Leverkusen-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Bayer said it will pay $10.1 billion to $10.9 billion to resolve all lawsuits over the popular herbicide, including $1.25 billion for future claims handled as a class action.

Separately, Bayer said it agreed to pay about $820 million to settle most claims over water contaminated with Polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, and as much as $400 million to resolve claims related to damage when dicamba sprayed on crops drifted to nearby farms.

The accords bring Bayer closer to resolving major legal headaches from the Monsanto acquisition. A surge in Roundup claims -- and big U.S. court losses -- wiped tens of billions of dollars off Bayer’s market value. Getting past the legal drama is a top priority for Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann.

In their lawsuits, users blame Roundup and its active ingredient -- the chemical glyphosate -- for their non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and other cancers. The company denies glyphosate is a carcinogen, a position backed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Bayer faced a surge in new lawsuits last year after it lost three big jury trials, and investors issued a rare rebuke to Baumann last spring. Some, including Elliott Management Corp., urged the company to seek a comprehensive settlement. Bayer is appealing the verdicts it lost.

Since last summer, Baumann has kept Bayer out of more trials while engaging in high-stakes mediation talks. In April, he won the annual confidence vote from 93% of shareholders amid signs that Bayer might soon reach a resolution.The consolidated federal case is In RE: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, MDL 2741, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

