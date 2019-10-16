(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG is bracing for a “significant surge” in the number of plaintiffs suing the company over the weedkiller Roundup when it reports earnings later this month.

The German drugs and chemicals giant said that an increase in advertising by U.S. attorneys seeking new clients since mediation talks began will add to the mountain of litigation Bayer inherited with its $63 billion takeover of Monsanto. There were 18,400 plaintiffs as of July, the last time Bayer provided an update.

Bayer’s shares erased earlier gains, falling as much as 1.2% in Frankfurt trading. A swelling number of plaintiffs adds to the pressure on the company to settle the Roundup litigation. After losing three U.S. trials over whether the popular herbicide causes cancer, Bayer shed more than $30 billion in market value, suffered an unprecedented shareholder vote of no confidence in its management and faced speculation about a breakup.

“The number of plaintiffs is not an indication of the merits of these cases,” Bayer said in an emailed statement. The company says Roundup is safe and has appealed the trial losses.

