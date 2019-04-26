(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann lost a crucial confidence vote on Friday as investors questioned his handling of the $63 billion Monsanto deal and the wave of U.S. lawsuits that followed.

About 55 percent of shareholders voted against absolving Baumann and other managers of responsibility for their actions last year. Though the loss isn’t legally binding, it throws Baumann’s future into question. Similar rejections have cost German CEOs their jobs.

The vote at around 10 p.m. local time capped a tumultuous shareholder meeting, with investors berating Baumann, arguing with Chairman Werner Wenning and demanding explanations for the erasure of some 35 billion euros ($39 billion) in market value since the deal. At the heart of the debate was whether Baumann, Wenning and other leaders properly assessed the legal risks of Roundup, the controversial weedkiller it acquired together with Monsanto.

In a separate motion, some 66 percent voted to clear Wenning and the rest of the supervisory board.

