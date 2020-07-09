(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG failed to report thousands of complaints of injuries allegedly caused by its Essure contraception device to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to newly unsealed documents.

After the German conglomerate’s 2013 acquisition of Conceptus, the original Essure manufacturer, Bayer continued Conceptus’s practice of not reporting complaints to the FDA, according to an unsealed court filing by the lead attorney in the coordinated lawsuits by thousands of women in California.

“Conceptus did not report scores of complaints of injuries to the FDA,” the attorney, Fidelma Fitzpatrick, said in the filing. “After Bayer assumed control of Conceptus, including its liabilities, it continued to engage in systemic failures to report complaints to the FDA.”

Hundreds of documents in the Essure litigation were made available Thursday at the request of Public Justice, a nonprofit advocacy group.

“The company’s unsuccessful fight to keep them sealed underscores the lengths some corporations will go to – including endangering public health -- in order to protect their bottom line,” Public Justice’s staff attorney Stevie Glaberson said on the group’s website. “It also highlights why the fight to limit secrecy in cases like this one is a critical part of holding companies accountable.”

Bayer didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

