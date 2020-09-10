(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG extended Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann’s contract through April 2024, a vote of confidence in a leader who has overseen the acquisition of Monsanto and the wave of litigation it brought.

Bayer’s supervisory board lengthened his term by three years, heeding Baumann’s “personal plans” on the matter instead of going for the maximum potential of four years, the company said in a statement Thursday evening.

Baumann’s tasks in the coming years include setting Bayer’s pharmaceutical unit back up for profitable growth as two blockbuster medicines lose patent protection. He’ll also need to build out the company’s crop science business, which has been hamstrung by lawsuits over Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide.

Baumann set the $63 billion deal in motion just weeks after taking over as CEO in early 2016. The move deepened Bayer’s commitment to a conglomerate model -- combining crop science, pharma and consumer health under one roof -- at a time when many rivals have rigorously sharpened their focuses.

Bayer’s shares are down more than 40% under Baumann’s watch, with most of the loss coming after U.S. lawsuits mounted, claiming that Roundup causes cancer. Bayer has denied that.

On the Roundup front, Bayer also said that it’s made progress with plaintiff attorneys on a revised plan to manage and resolve potential future Roundup lawsuits. Details of the revised plan will be finalized in coming weeks and a motion for preliminary approval will be filed after a formal agreement has been reached, Bayer said.

The Leverkusen, Germany-based company announced a $12.1 billion plan in June to settle lawsuits over products it inherited with the Monsanto deal, including Roundup. But Bayer still hasn’t resolved tens of thousands of current Roundup cancer claims or finalized a deal for handling future suits over the herbicide, which would be covered by the plan.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.