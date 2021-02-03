(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG will ask a U.S. judge to approve a settlement of as much as $2 billion to resolve future lawsuits over claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, the company said.

The company said it reached an agreement with plaintiffs’ lawyers that it will present to a San Francisco federal judge who last year rejected a $1.25 billion proposal, according to a statement issued by Bayer Wednesday. The company said it disclosed in 2020 that it made provisions for the $2 billion amount, which is part of a broader settlement plan to end more than 100,000 current Roundup cases.

