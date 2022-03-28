(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG shares rose after a report that long-time investor Temasek Holdings Pte is pushing for the removal of Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann.

The stock gained as much as 2.2% in early Frankfurt trading, reaching its highest level since July 2020.

Temasek has longstanding concerns about Bayer’s operating performance under Baumann and has communicated its discontent about current leadership to the company and supervisory board Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Singapore state investor is considering options ahead of the shareholder meeting next month including requesting a no-confidence vote in Baumann or voting against ratifying the management’s performance, said the people, who asked not to be identified. Either step would significantly raise pressure on Bayer’s supervisory board to reshuffle leadership.

Temasek’s move to push actively for change at the helm of Bayer is unusual for the investor, which rarely calls for a profound overhaul at its holdings. It has been a major shareholder since it built a roughly 4% stake in the German company in 2018, helping Bayer complete the controversial $63 billion takeover of Monsanto. Another fund, Alatus Capital, has also argued in favor of replacing Baumann.

Others disagree. The head of Germany’s retail shareholder association DSW, Marc Tuengler, told German daily Handelsblatt Sunday that Temasek’s push is “absurd” because it comes two or three years late.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.