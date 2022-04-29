(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG received a slap on the wrist from investors for its remuneration program at the annual shareholder meeting Friday, when the firm’s Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann shed cold water on speculation the firm might spin off the former Monsanto crop business.

Almost 76% of the shareholder base present at the AGM voted against a compensation system that proxy advisers criticized as excessive as it failed to reflect performance and the potential fines from Roundup settlements. The vote is non-binding.

Management around CEO Baumann received an 82% approval rating for their actions in 2021, a symbolic yet closely watched figure after Singapore’s Temasek, one of Bayer’s biggest shareholders, pushed for an ouster of the CEO, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg news earlier.

A potential break-up of Bayer by spinning off the crop science division, a question asked by several shareholders, is not on the agenda, according to Bayer’s leadership.

“On the question on a spin-off of any division, that does not increase the value of business and would lead to dis-synergies,” Baumann said, adding that an external report commissioned by supervisory board confirmed that view. Chairman Norbert Winkeljohann echoed those comments in his speech.

Bayer is now looking at improving its operating business while trying to settle the litigation related to the weedkiller Roundup, which it acquired when it bought Monsanto.

“We do not see the need for a large acquisition,” Baumann said. “Small and medium acquisitions as well as partnerships” and potential further divestitures may be on the agenda, he added.

