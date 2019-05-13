(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG said it will appoint an external law firm to investigate a Monsanto project that French media said was designed to suppress criticism and lobby for approval of pesticides, including the controversial Roundup weedkiller.

Monsanto in 2016 kept secret scores on more than 200 politicians, journalists and agricultural leaders, Le Monde reported. A Paris prosecutor on Friday opened a preliminary inquiry into the file, whose existence was first reported by Le Monde and the France2 channel.

“We understand that this initiative has raised concerns and criticism,” Bayer said in a statement. “This is not the way Bayer seeks dialogue with society and stakeholders. We apologize for this behavior.” It said it has no indication that the preparation of the lists violated any legal provisions.

Even so, Bayer noted the accusations that lists of supportive and critical stakeholders drawn up by Monsanto may have violated ethical principles and legal regulations. Bayer said it will fully support the prosecutor’s office in France in its investigation. The law firm will inform all of the persons on the lists about the information collected.

Bayer also said it suspended cooperation with the external service providers involved. The Monsanto manager in charge of the project left the company shortly after Bayer acquired it, it said.

The shares fell as much as 1.3% in Frankfurt.

Bayer inherited a mass of litigation in the U.S., including complaints that Roundup causes cancer. The German company has insisted the weedkiller is safe to use.

