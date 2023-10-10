(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG invested $250 million in a new cell therapy production plant in Berkeley, California, to support late-stage clinical trials and potential product launches of the cutting-edge treatments.

The site will first be used to create material needed for trials for bemdaneprocel, an experimental cell therapy for treating Parkinson’s Disease. The treatment showed promising results in an early stage trial and will probably begin enrolling patients in a phase II study in the first half of 2024, Bayer said in August.

Bayer has been investing in gene and cell therapies at a time when its old guard of blockbuster medicines — including blood thinner Xarelto and eye treatment Eylea — begin losing patent protection and face fresh competition. Bayer has about 1,000 employees at its 46-acre biotech campus in Berkeley, it said.

BlueRock Therapeutics LP, which Bayer fully acquired in 2019, is developing bemdaneprocel.

