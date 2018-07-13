(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson won a trial court ruling that upheld the validity of a patent on the blood-thinning drug Xarelto.

Mylan NV and Sigmapharm Laboratories failed to prove the patent shouldn’t have been issued, District Court Judge Lawrence Stengel said in a ruling posted on the court’s docket. The generic-drug companies, who are looking to sell low-cost versions of the drug, had conceded they infringed the patent, which expires in August 2024.

