(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG’s Roundup woes deepened as it lost another appeal of a jury verdict finding its weed killer causes cancer, the company’s third consecutive appeals court loss of the cases that have gone to trial.A California appeals court in San Francisco refused to overturn the 2019 verdict in which a jury awarded more than $2 billion to a couple who claimed they fell ill after using the herbicide for more than three decades. It was the eighth-largest product-defect award in U.S. history. The appeals court left intact the trial judge’s decision to reduce the award to $86.7 million.

The decision comes after the Leverkusen, Germany-based company recently set aside an additional $4.5 billion to deal with Roundup suits, bringing its reserves for the cases to more than $16 billion. Bayer officials also said they will pull the current version of Roundup off the U.S. market in 2023.

The drugs and chemicals giant inherited the legal storm over Roundup with its $63 billion takeover of St. Louis-based Monsanto in 2018, a deal spearheaded by Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann early in his tenure. Monsanto started manufacturing Roundup in the 1970s.

The purchase closed just weeks before the first of three juries in California found that Roundup had caused cancer.The latest appeal stems from a jury’s conclusion that Roundup exposure caused cancer for both Alva and Alberta Pilliod. Jurors found that $2 billion in punishment damages for the husband and wife were warranted because Monsanto had covered up the herbicide’s health risks. The trial judge determined the punitive damages were far too high.

Read More: Bayer Deal Pays Roundup Plaintiff to Keep Fighting in CourtThe case is Pilliod v. Monsanto, A158228, California Court of Appeals, First District (San Francisco).

(Updates with background about Roundup legal controversy.)

