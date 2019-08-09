(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG is proposing to pay as much as $8 billion to settle more than 18,000 U.S. lawsuits alleging its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

Though an agreement may not be imminent, if successful it would ease investor pressure over massive litigation exposure that has weighed on the stock price and fueled speculation about a breakup of the German drug and chemical giant.

While Bayer floated paying $6 billion to $8 billion to resolve current and future cases, plaintiffs’ lawyers want more than $10 billion to drop their claims, the people said, asking not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the talks. How much to include to compensate consumers who have yet to be diagnosed with illness is a sticking point that may take months to overcome, they added.

Bayer shares surged more than 11% early Friday in Frankfurt, the most in a decade on an intraday basis. They’ve still fallen about one-third in the 14 months since the company’s $63 billion acquisition of the weedkiller’s maker, Monsanto Co.

The stock traded 8.5% higher at 68.29 euros as of 10:13 a.m. local time.

Bayer’s lawyers and attorneys for former Roundup users are in ongoing talks, based in New York City, aimed at hammering out an accord to resolve all current cases and any future cancer claims filed over the world’s top-selling weedkiller, people familiar with the discussions said. They declined to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations.

Bayer spokesman Tino Andresen declined to comment on any settlement talks.

The negotiations have advanced to the point that Bayer and plaintiffs’ lawyers asked two judges in St. Louis to push back cases set for trial starting soon, the people said. Bayer Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann said at the end of July that he’d consider a “financially reasonable” settlement -- after the company’s shares slumped amid a surge of new cases.

Read More: Bayer’s Roundup Misery Toll Depends on Who Runs the Numbers

If a deal comes together, it would allay a shareholder revolt in the wake of three trial losses in a row in California that resulted in average payouts of almost $50 million per plaintiff after judges reduced jury verdicts that added up to more than $2.4 billion. Thousands of new cases followed each defeat.

Paul Singer

Major investors -- such as U.S.-based billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Corp. -- have been urging Bayer to drop its defend-at-all-cost approach to the suits and consider a settlement. Elliott disclosed in June that it has a $1.3 billion stake in Bayer.

Bayer’s decision to seek postponement of the St. Louis trials is a clear signal settlement talks are progressing, said Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond law professor who teaches about mass personal injury litigation. U.S. judges traditionally put cases on hold to give the parties a chance to resolve them, he said.

“If they can get out of this for under $10 billion after losing three in a row -- with big awards assessed -- it would be a great deal for Bayer,” Tobias said. “They lose a couple of more big ones in St. Louis and settlement demand could balloon to $20 billion.”

Some litigation analysts have predicted Bayer will ultimately settle the cases for as little as $2.5 billion and as much as $20 billion. Experts have said that awards of tens of millions of dollars per plaintiff were a strong and bad sign for Bayer’s prospects in future trials, weakening its hand in settlement negotiations.

Mediator’s Role

The settlement talks have been fostered by Kenneth Feinberg, a mediator called in by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, who’s overseeing cases consolidated in federal court.

Feinberg previously administered compensation funds for victims of the Sept. 11 attacks and later was hired by Volkswagen AG to oversee compensation for car owners affected by the diesel emissions-cheating scandal. He’s been working with attorneys for both Bayer and plaintiffs as they swap settlement proposals, the people said.

Feinberg, appointed in May, had to work quickly as Bayer was slated to face the next Roundup trial starting Aug. 19 in state court in St. Louis, the former headquarters of Monsanto, which started selling Roundup in the 1970s.

Juries in another St. Louis-area court -- known for favoring plaintiffs -- have come back with some supersized awards over the years, including a $4.69 billion verdict in 2018 against Johnson & Johnson over claims its baby powder was tainted with asbestos.

Read More: Bayer Roundup Talks to Be Led by Top Mediator Ken Feinberg

Court officials said this week that Roundup trials set for August and September will probably be postponed. They did not say whether the postponements were tied to settlement talks.

Bayer wants to avoid getting thumped with another $2 billion-plus verdict, like the one handed down in May by a jury in Oakland, California, to a husband and wife who both blamed their cancers on exposure to Roundup, Tobias said. Last month, a judge slashed that verdict by more than 95 percent to $86.7 million, saying it was beyond the limits allowed by legal precedent.

The Oakland award was the largest in the U.S. this year and the eighth-largest ever in a product-defect claim, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“They don’t want to try these cases in St. Louis,” Tobias said. “It could be worse than California.”

Future Claims

But coming up with a way to corral all future claims in a settlement that withstands court scrutiny may be difficult, said Jean Eggen, a Widener University law professor who teaches about toxic torts and environmental law.

The U.S. Supreme Court hasn’t looked very favorably on other mass-tort settlements meant to resolve future claims over a product, she said.

“It’s much cleaner if you just settle the current cases and then when more come in, you add to the original settlement,” Eggen said. “It’s a less problematic way to do this.”

The consolidated case is In re: Roundup Products Liability Litigation, MDL 2741, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).

(Updates with most recent share price in fifth paragraph.)

--With assistance from Tim Bross and Eyk Henning.

To contact the reporters on this story: Jef Feeley in Wilmington, Delaware at jfeeley@bloomberg.net;Joel Rosenblatt in San Francisco at jrosenblatt@bloomberg.net;Tim Loh in Munich at tloh16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, ;Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Peter Blumberg

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.