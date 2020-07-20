CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 14: Roundup weed killing products are offered for sale at a home improvement store on May 14, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. A jury yesterday ordered Monsanto, the maker of Roundup, to pay a California couple more than $2 billion in damages after finding that the weed killer had caused their cancer. This is the third jury to find Roundup had caused cancer since Bayer purchased Monsanto about a year ago. Bayer's stock price has fallen more than 40 percent since the takeover. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Photographer: Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG must pay a former school groundskeeper $20.5 million in damages over his claims that the Roundup weedkiller caused his cancer, an appeals court ruled, cutting the man’s award from $78.5 million. The state appeals court rejected Bayer’s claims that the verdict should be tossed out.
