(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann may lose a crucial shareholder vote at Friday’s annual meeting, according to a person familiar with the matter, as the company scrambles to contain growing unrest over its Monsanto acquisition.

There’s a 50-50 chance that a majority of investors will vote against absolving management of responsibility for their actions last year, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. A loss in this traditional vote of confidence wouldn’t be legally binding, but would raise questions about Baumann’s future as lawsuits mount against Roundup, the weedkiller Bayer acquired in last year’s $63 billion Monsanto deal.

A growing number of influential shareholders and proxy advisers have backed the protest vote, saying that it’s impossible to endorse management’s actions after the legal turmoil related to Roundup wiped away some 35 billion euros ($39 billion) in shareholder value. An outright loss of majority would be a bigger blow than many investors had anticipated -- and similar rejections have cost German CEOs their jobs.

Even an approval rating below 80 percent would be a blow to Bayer’s management. Former Deutsche Bank AG co-CEO Anshu Jain stepped down in 2015 after a 61 percent approval vote from shareholders.

A spokesman for Bayer declined to comment on shareholder votes. The company has defended the Monsanto acquisition and said its executives diligently reviewed the risks connected with Roundup. It has consistently said there’s no scientific proof the herbicide’s main ingredient, glyphosate, causes cancer.

Pile of Lawsuits

Bayer said a majority of shareholders voting not to endorse managers’ actions at such a meeting hasn’t happened in at least 20 years, and possibly for its entire history.

Top shareholders have stopped short of calling for Baumann to be replaced. A new leader from outside Bayer would need too much time to get oriented, Ingo Speich, chief of sustainability and corporate governance at Deka Investment, said this week.

The supervisory board is facing a similar no-confidence ballot but may find more shareholder support, because proxy advisers split on whether they should be discharged of responsibility. Chairman Werner Wenning, a former Bayer CEO and Baumann’s mentor, was also an important architect of the Monsanto deal.

Monsanto’s business helped buoy Bayer’s earnings in the first quarter, according to a report released Thursday. But the number of Roundup lawsuits is mounting: the company faced suits from 13,400 U.S. plaintiffs as of April 11, about one-fifth more than in late January.

