(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann is facing increasing pressure ahead of a key meeting with shareholders later this week as the number of lawsuits alleging harm from its Roundup weedkiller continue to mount.

The company was facing suits from 13,400 U.S. plaintiffs as of April 11, it said in a statement, about 20 percent more than in late January. The legal troubles have fueled a backlash ahead of Friday’s annual general meeting as influential shareholders blame management for not foreseeing the legal risks associated with Bayer’s $63 billion takeover of Monsanto.

The trouble surrounding Roundup leads a broad set of challenges facing the German company. Bayer’s consumer health division has continued its prolonged slump while its pharmaceutical unit urgently needs promising new medicines. While top-selling treatments Xarelto and Eylea continue to see growing sales, they both face a loss of patent protection next decade.

Investors are hoping to find out if and when the company will set aside money to settle the mountain of U.S. lawsuits alleging that best-selling weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. A U.S. judge has ordered Bayer to pursue mediation with plaintiffs.

Bayer maintained its 4 percent sales growth forecast for 2019 for the division after adjusting for currencies and portfolio changes associated with the takeover of Monsanto. Adjusted earnings for the group of 2.55 euros a share beat analysts’ average estimate.

Bayer’s shares have plunged about 37 percent in the past 12 months amid concern over legal claims concerning Roundup.

