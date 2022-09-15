(Bloomberg) -- Werner Baumann says he’s “very, very comfortable” with his position as chief executive officer of Bayer AG even as the German drugs and crops giant starts searching early for his replacement.

“Looking at what we’ve done over the last years, how we reconfigured the portfolio, looking at the challenges that the world faces in health and nutrition, I think we are very well placed,” Baumann said Wednesday in an interview at Bayer’s new Research and Innovation Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

The company is entering the twilight of a tumultuous era under Baumann. It is looking internally and externally for its next leader amid pressure from some investors, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. It’s unclear if the 59-year-old will get to serve out the remainder of his contract that runs through April 2024.

Baumann declined to comment on whether he’s prepared to leave before then, deferring questions to the company’s board.

Investors are searching for answers as Bayer’s stock trades at close to half the value that it did when Baumann started as CEO in the spring of 2016. He quickly spearheaded the $63 billion takeover of Monsanto Co., which made Bayer the world’s biggest agriculture company but saddled it with immense legal battles that it’s still struggling to resolve. Under Baumann’s leadership, Bayer is a diversified life-science company that has units devoted to crops, pharma and consumer health.

Plenty of investors have questioned the logic of that setup, saying the divisions could be more successful as independent entities.

Baumann argues that Bayer is succeeding as a broader life-science company -- a key reason it’s deepening its presence in hubs like the Boston area and orchestrating a number of small and midsized pharma deals focused on cell and gene therapies for health care.

Baumann downplayed the notion that Bayer faces a major patent cliff in the coming years as blockbusters Eylea, for vision, and Xarelto, a blood thinner, encounter more competition. Both drugs have momentum behind them that should preserve sales for years to come, he said. European regulators have extended the patent protection of Xarelto for several years while a higher-than-usual dose of Eylea is producing solid results in studies.

‘Facts and Fiction’

“There’s a difference between facts and fiction,” Baumann said about the patent cliff. “We will continue to see growth for the next years to come.”

Newly launched drugs and forthcoming medications in Bayer’s pipeline, such as a blood thinner called asundexian, should help replace the company’s existing blockbusters, he said.

He points to the coronavirus pandemic and pressure on global food systems as support for Bayer’s focus on both human health and nutrition. Bayer is pushing boundaries to deliver scientific advances that can help people and farmers alike, Baumann said.

“I enjoy what I’m doing,” Baumann said, citing “phenomenal support” from the other members of his management team along with the company’s supervisory board. “We have a strategy that you see in action that plays out very, very nicely. We have very, very strong operation results. We have just upgraded our guidance, so I’m a happy man.”

