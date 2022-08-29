(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG said the drug Kerendia has shown potential to significantly reduce sudden cardiac death among patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes, a boost to its potential as a blockbuster medicine.

Fresh data from a late stage trial show the drug can reduce all cause of death, particularly heart disease, among people with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes, regardless of the state of their kidney functioning. Kerendia is already approved for treating patients with chronic kidney disease in countries including the US, Europe, Japan and China.

The German drug and agricultural products company is pinning hopes on a newer generation of therapies, including Kerendia, to take over the sales momentum from products such as blood thinner Xarelto and eye treatment Eylea which will see cheaper competition in the coming years when patents expire.

Read More: Bayer Sees Three New Blockbusters Driving Pharma Unit’s Growth

The company, already facing investor discontent over lawsuits claiming weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, is also under pressure to catch up with rivals in developing cutting-edge medicines. It is pursuing a strategy of licensing outside technologies and building out a platform of cell and gene therapy products.

Earlier this year, Bayer announced a 2 billion euro ($2 billion) production upgrade plan to expand a manufacturing site in Berkeley, California, and transform supply centers in Berlin and Wuppertal.

Patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes can have kidney failure and are at greater risk of heart-related deaths even when their blood sugar and pressure levels are actively managed. The result of the study has demonstrated Kerendia’s potential “to reduce the risk of mortality amongst this vulnerable patient population and keep them healthier for longer,” according to Bayer’s research head Christian Rommel.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.