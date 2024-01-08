(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG’s experimental menopause drug successfully reduced the hot flashes in women in two final-stage studies, clearing a path for a medicine that Bayer says could become a blockbuster.

The drug, elinzanetant, lowered the frequency and severity of hot flashes and met all the research goals in studies that included about 800 post-menopausal women between 40 and 65 years of age, the German company said in a statement. Bayer was testing the therapy, which is administered orally once a day, against a placebo.

The results offer a much needed boost to Bayer’s pharma unit, which is still reeling from the flop of a blood-thinner medication in a final-stage trial in November. The drugmaker had previously said that that drug could reach peak sales of more than €5 billion ($5.5 billion), while sales of elinzanetant could potentially top $1 billion.

Bayer is also conducting a third final-stage study of elinzanetant, with results expected in the coming months. The company plans to submit data from the three trials to regulators when seeking regulatory clearance, it said.

Shares of the company lost almost a third of their value last year on concern about liabilities related to the Roundup weed killer and the setback on the anti-blood clotting drug.

