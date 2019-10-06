(Bloomberg) -- A trial in St. Louis over the alleged cancer links of Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based herbicide Roundup has been postponed until next year.

“The parties will work with the court to determine a new date,” the company said in a statement. “With the change in the trial schedule and no trial dates set through the rest of the year, the appeals of the three completed trials will be a significant focus of the litigation in the months ahead.”

Bayer, facing thousands of lawsuits claiming that Roundup causes cancer, has lost three cases in the U.S. The product was originally made by Monsanto, which was acquired by the German pharma and chemicals giant last year. The $63 billion deal made Bayer the world’s largest agriculture company while also exposing it to the mountain of U.S. legal claims.

Bayer disputes that Roundup is unsafe and is appealing all three U.S. jury verdicts that have gone against the company.

