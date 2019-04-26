(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG supervisory board threw its support behind Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann after an unprecedented shareholder rebuke over his handling of the $63 billion Monsanto deal.

At a fractious, 13-hour Annual General Meeting earlier in Bonn, about 55 percent of shareholders voted against absolving Baumann and other managers of responsibility for their actions in the takeover last year. Though the result isn’t legally binding, it prompted an emergency supervisory board session that stretched into the early hours of Saturday morning.

“While we take the outcome of the vote at the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting very seriously, Bayer’s Supervisory Board unanimously stands behind the Board of Management,” Chairman Werner Wenning, the co-architect of the Monsanto takeover, said in a statement.

“The Supervisory Board will use this vote as an opportunity to support Bayer’s Board of Management in its efforts to swiftly and fully restore the confidence of shareholders and other stakeholders in the company and in its strategy.”

Wenning downplayed the vote, saying it amounted to a clear signal that shareholders want Bayer to "bring out the company’s strengths to a greater extent in the future."

And although a majority of investors voted against Baumann’s leadership, Wenning said merely that "a number of shareholders" have questioned if management did enough to assess the legal risks associated with Roundup, the controversial weedkiller it acquired together with Monsanto.

"The Supervisory Board is convinced that this is the case," Wenning said, citing the opinions of two experts Bayer hired to explore the issue. The board will continue to review shareholder comments and the vote in the coming weeks, Bayer said.

