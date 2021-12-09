(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG is on a winning streak with Roundup-cancer cases.

The company said Thursday it scored its second victory in a trial over claims the weed killer causes cancer.

The verdict in state court in San Bernardino, California, follows a Los Angeles jury’s Oct. 5 decision rejecting a mother’s claim that her young son developed cancer from exposure to the weed killer when she frequently used it in her yard.

Bayer previously lost all three cases that went to trial in California in 2018 and 2019, and failed to get any of those verdicts overturned on appeal. It’s now asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review one of losses.

In the San Bernardino case, Donnetta Stephens, 70, claimed she developed non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma after using Roundup for more than 30 years in her yard. Stephens was diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and won a fast-tracked trial after her health began to fail, according to court filings.

