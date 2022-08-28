(Bloomberg) --

Bayer AG launched pivotal late-stage studies of a new thrombosis prevention drug as the German pharma company seeks to refresh a portfolio threatened by cheap generic competition.

The trials will study the efficacy and safety of asundexian for patients with atrial fibrillation and those suffering from certain types of stroke, Bayer said Sunday.

A total of 30,000 patients with these conditions will be enrolled in more than 40 countries. Bayer plans to compare asundexian to a rival drug called Eliquis, developed by Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. for treating patients with atrial fibrillation.

Earlier studies have shown asundexian can significantly reduce bleeding in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk of stroke.

The drug is among a slew of new treatments Bayer is hoping to turn into blockbusters as its current top-sellers, including eyecare treatment Eylea and the blood-thinner Xarelto, approach the end of their patent protection periods.

Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann has faced investor discontent since the decision to buy Monsanto for $63 billion, which brought U.S. litigation claiming the company’s weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. Bayer denies that there’s a link.

