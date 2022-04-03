(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG said a new thrombosis prevention drug showed positive results in a clinical study designed to determine its safety and optimal dosing.

The company’s investigational treatment asundexian demonstrated a 67% reduction in ISTH major and clinically relevant non-major bleeding in patients with atrial fibrillation at risk of stroke, Bayer said Sunday. Asundexian is a so-called “factor 11a inhibitor” and was being compared to a drug sold under the brand name Eliquis by Pfizer Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Bayer seeks to turn asundexian into a new treatment option in thrombosis prevention to help reignite growth in the pharma business as its blockbusters -- the eye-care treatment Eylea and the blood-thinner Xarelto -- approach the end of their patent protection periods. Bayer is trying to offset the expected sales slowdown by pivoting to cutting-edge medicines.

Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann has faced investor discontent since the controversial decision to buy Monsanto for $63 billion, which brought U.S. litigation claiming the company’s weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. Bayer denies the link but has pledged to spend as much as $16 billion to try to move on. Still, long-time investor Temasek Holdings Pte is pushing for Baumann’s ouster, Bloomberg has reported.

The trial of asundexian was designed as a “dose-finding phase 2” study and “not powered to discern or test differences in the rates of thrombotic events,” Bayer said in a statement.

