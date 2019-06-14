(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG, battling a wave of cancer claims related to its glyphosate weedkiller, plans to invest about 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) in developing alternative herbicides over the next decade and said preparations for re-registering the controversial chemical in Europe will be open for public scrutiny as it seeks to calm concerns.

“While glyphosate will continue to play an important role in agriculture and in Bayer’s portfolio, the company is committed to offering more choices for growers,” the company said in a statement Friday.

Scientists, journalists and non-governmental organizations will be able to participate in the upcoming EU re-registration process starting later this year, Bayer said.

Litigation surrounding roundup Roundup has soured Bayer’s $63 billion purchase of Monsanto as it sought to create the world leader in seeds and agrochemicals. Last month, Bayer suffered a third-straight trial loss over claims that exposure to the Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, prompting some analysts to boost settlement-cost estimates to as much as $10 billion. The company still faces cancer claims by more than 13,000 people.

A U.S. judge overseeing the lawsuits has appointed high-profile mediator Ken Feinberg to lead settlement talks over the herbicide litigation, which has tanked Bayer’s stock since it acquired Monsanto almost a year ago.

