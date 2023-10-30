(Bloomberg) -- A US jury ruling against Bayer AG’s blockbuster weed killer Roundup, the first sizable one in four years, underscores the risk of another wave of expensive legal troubles.

The German company was ordered in state court in Philadelphia Friday to pay $25 million in actual damages and $150 million in punitive damages to 83-year-old Ernie Caranci, who claimed that the herbicide had caused his cancer.

The verdict is a reminder of the string of trial losses Bayer suffered in 2018 and 2019, which brought on tens of thousands of more suits and forced the German company to set aside as much as $16 billion. The company’s stock has tumbled almost 60% since then, wiping out about €50 billion ($52.7 billion) from its market value, and the litigation isn’t over.

“Anyone who thinks Bayer’s Roundup problems are over is kidding themselves,” Carl Tobias, a University of Richmond professor who teaches about mass-tort law and has followed the five-year litigation, said in an interview. “There are some really good lawyers getting ready to try a bunch of cases in places like Philadelphia and California that could result in significant verdicts.”

The stock, which has dropped almost 16% so far this year, rose about 1% on Monday. The shares have never recovered since plunging after the verdicts of 2018 and 2019, meaning investors may be already bracing for more bad news on the Roundup front.

The company said it would appeal the latest verdict. It’s confident “we can get this unfounded verdict overturned and the excessive damage awards reduced through our appeal,” it said in an emailed statement. Bayer insists that Roundup, which contains a chemical compound called glyphosate, is safe.

Court dockets show Bayer is facing multiple cases set for trial in state court in Philadelphia over the next three months. There’s another case ongoing in California, with a verdict expected soon that “may take on added importance,” said Sebastian Bray, an analyst at Berenberg.

Lately, investors have been more focused on legal cases related to other products Bayer inherited with its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, such as toxic PCBs, Bray said in an email.

After Friday’s verdict, the plaintiff attorneys representing Caranci warned that the ruling was “a harbinger of things to come” in the Roundup litigation.

“Bayer investors better buckle up,” Tobias said. “It could be a bumpy ride from here on out.”

Bayer had won nine Roundup cases in a row until earlier this month, when a jury in state court in St. Louis awarded $1.25 million in damages to another man who also blamed the weed killer for his cancer.

Chief Executive Officer Bill Anderson has been reviewing the German company’s strategy and structure since taking the helm in June. The Texas native has said nothing is off the table as he seeks to win back the faith of investors and navigate the company out of a thicket of challenges.

