(Bloomberg) -- Bayer AG won a trial over Roundup weedkiller in Philadelphia and plaintiffs in California dismissed another proceeding, in a boost for the German conglomerate after a series of legal and operational setbacks.

The pharmaceuticals and crop-science company is facing thousands of lawsuits from people who claim the herbicide caused cancer. Bayer denies this and says the product is safe.

The recent legal developments follow a Bayer victory in Arkansas and a mistrial in Delaware, meaning the company has won three straight trials and 13 of the last 19 where judgments were entered at trial, it said in an emailed statement.

Shares in Bayer rose 0.4% in early trading Wednesday. The stock is down nearly 55% in the past year and has been on a mostly downward trajectory since the acquisition of Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018.

On Tuesday, Bayer forecast another year of falling profit and opted to stick to its conglomerate structure for now as it pledged to get on top of billions of dollars of legal woes that threaten the company’s future.

The win in Philadelphia is the first following “significant rulings” there about which scientific and regulatory conclusions could be admitted in Roundup litigation, Bayer said.

