(Bloomberg) -- Vincent Kompany, who led UK underdog Burnley into the Premier League before it succumbed to relegation after just one season, is set to become the new coach at FC Bayern Munich, a surprise choice that ends a months-long search by the German football club for a successor to Thomas Tuchel.

Kompany, 38, signed a contract until June 30, 2027, the club said in a statement on Wednesday. Burnley confirmed his departure in a separate statement.

“Everyone at the club agrees that Vincent Kompany is the right coach for FC Bayern and we are very much looking forward to working together,” FC Bayern Chief Executive Officer Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

Signing up for the most vaunted — and precarious — job in German football, Kompany joins at a turbulent time for Bayern. The German record-holder ended the season without a trophy and in third place — its worst finish in more than a decade — in the Bundesliga after losing to TSG Hoffenheim in its last match.

Bayern turned to Kompany after reportedly getting rebuffed by several other candidates, including Xabi Alonso, who led Bayer 04 Leverkusen to the league title this month as the first German side to complete a full season without a loss.

Kompany, a former Belgium international and long-time Manchester City defender, is credited with leading northern England-based Burnley into the Premier League in 2023 before the club fell into relegation again this year. While he has spent most of his sporting career in Belgium or the UK, he’s no stranger to Germany after a brief spell playing for Hamburger SV from 2006 to 2008.

Bayern announced in February that it had decided to part ways with Tuchel, roughly a year after signing him. His contract was initially set to run until June 2025.

Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann, who Bayern had also dismissed less than two years into a five-year contract.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.