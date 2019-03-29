BBB Rated Corporate Bonds Off to Best Start to a Year Since 1995

(Bloomberg) -- The lowest-rated investment-grade bonds shrugged off fears of a huge wave of downgrades to junk, soaring to the best first quarter performance since 1995. Debt rated BBB has returned 5.8 percent through March 28, compared to a decline of 2.1 percent in the first quarter of 2018.

