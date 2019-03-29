BBC Banned From Operating in Burundi, Media Regulator Says

(Bloomberg) -- Burundi’s media regulator said it’s banning the British Broadcasting Corp. from operating there, accusing it of producing a documentary that damages the East African nation’s reputation.

The ban is effective immediately, the president of the National Council of Communication, Nestor Bankumukunzi, told reporters Friday in the commercial capital, Bujumbura. It also suspended the Voice of America media outlet for an undisclosed period.

The move comes after authorities last May suspended the BBC and VOA’s radio operations for six months, accusing them of not respecting media laws and ethics.

