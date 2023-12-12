(Bloomberg) -- The British Broadcasting Corp. said more than 200 staff will leave to join a newly created media business in India, following the introduction of rules limiting foreign ownership and aimed at increasing the accountability of news organizations.

Four BBC executives will depart to create Collective Newsroom, an Indian company wholly owned by the country’s citizens, which will create content commissioned by the BBC, the BBC said in a statement on Tuesday. They will be followed by about 250 staff and the new venture will be “in compliance with the Indian Foreign Direct Investment law,” the BBC added.

The restructuring comes after the BBC’s offices in India were raided by tax officials in February, weeks after the broadcaster aired a documentary that critically investigated the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in riots that hit his home state of Gujarat in 2002. Modi has denied the allegations, which were also later dismissed by India’s Supreme Court.

The BBC had restricted broadcast of the two-part documentary, “India: The Modi Question,” in the South Asian nation, the country’s foreign ministry had dismissed the film, aired in January, as a “propaganda” piece. The government also ordered social media giants Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube to take down tweets and videos about the film.

Collective Newsroom will produce news commissioned by the BBC. A smaller number of staff will remain in India and employed directly by the BBC, but their work will be sent back to other parts of the world, such as the UK headquarters, for publishing.

In November 2020, the Indian government asked eligible digital media companies with more than 26% foreign holding to lower this stake within a year. It also sought names and addresses of significant owners of the firm.

The BBC first launched a Hindi language service in 1940 and it’s the organization’s largest foreign language service. The BBC said its content in six Indian languages reaches 82 million people around the country each week.

