(Bloomberg) -- A BBC journalist was “beaten and kicked” by police during Covid-19 protests in China, the Press Association reported, citing the broadcaster.

Cameraman Edward Lawrence was “attacked” while covering the demonstrations in Shanghai on Sunday, PA reported, citing social media footage that showed the journalist being dragged to the ground in handcuffs.

A BBC spokesman told PA that Lawrence was held for several hours before being released, adding that he was beaten and kicked by police during his arrest. The broadcaster said it was “very worrying” that the journalist was attacked while carrying out his duties, according to the report.

Officials said Lawrence was arrested in case he caught Covid-19 from the crowd, an explanation that the BBC said it didn’t consider as credible, PA said.

Protests against Covid restrictions erupted across many cities and regions in China over the weekend following a deadly fire in Xinjiang, in which virus controls were blamed for hampering rescue efforts. In Shanghai, crowds gathered on both Saturday and Sunday to mourn the dead and called for an easing of restrictions.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.