(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. promised to review the license fee levied on households for the British Broadcasting Corp. as part of sweeping proposals to reform TV laws, the strongest signal yet that the government may move to scrap the charge.

The government said there’s “clear challenges on the horizon to the sustainability of the license fee,” in a so-called white paper published this week by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. While Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has spoken for months about wanting to reform it, this is the latest indication of the government’s intention to get rid of the annual 159 pounds ($200) fee.

The U.K. also said it will hand new powers to media regulator Ofcom to force on-demand video services like Netflix Inc. to curb material deemed harmful and it will push ahead with the sale of state-owned free-to-air broadcaster Channel Four Television Corp, a move which faces opposition from all of Britain’s major political parties.

