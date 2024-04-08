(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA made several appointments to strengthen its corporate and investment banking business in Brazil as part of a push to offer cross-border services to large clients.

The Spanish bank hired Rodrigo Fittipaldi to be head of financial institutions group coverage, and Tiago Bento as chief financial officer at the Brazilian unit, a spokeswoman said in response to questions from Bloomberg News. Fittipaldi was managing director at Credit Suisse and head of Brazil debt capital markets, according to his LinkedIn page, while Bento worked for almost 13 years at HSBC Holdings Plc.

BBVA last year named Javier Rodriguez Soler as global head of corporate and investment banking and has since then made several appointments, including new heads for Spain and Asia. Agustina Ramirez was named head of CIB Brazil in January.

Other hires in Brazil include Frederico Ventriglia, formerly head of compliance at Ernst & Young, and Jorge Bolla, who’s responsible for engineering.

BBVA’s corporate and investment bank had net attributable profit of €2.3 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2023, about 45% more than a year earlier. The unit makes up about a quarter of BBVA’s profit.

