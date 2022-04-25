(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA raised the price it’s offering to shareholders of its Turkish unit following calls from some investors that the previous bid was too low.

The Spanish lender said it will pay 15 liras per share for the 50.15% it doesn’t own in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, according to a regulatory filing Monday. In November, when it launched the takeover bid, it had offered 12.20 liras.

“This is good news for Turkish banks and the broader market,” said Can Oksun, a senior trader at Global Securities in Istanbul.

BBVA will still shell out less in dollar terms following the lira’s recent depreciation. The maximum the Spanish lender will pay will be about 31.56 billion liras ($2.14 billion) assuming all Garanti BBVA’s shareholders sell their shares. That’s lower than the $2.56 billion it was expecting to pay in November.

Garanti said on Monday that first-quarter net income tripled to 8.2 billion liras on the back of higher net interest income and fees and commissions

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.