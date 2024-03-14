BBVA Opens New Office in Miami for Wealthy Latin American Clients

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish lender Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has opened a new office in Miami to serve wealthy Latin American clients.

Spain’s second-largest bank has established BBVA Global Wealth Advisors, Inc., it said in a statement Thursday. BBVA already offers international wealth management services in Switzerland and Spain.

The new branch is open to non-US resident clients looking to park at least $500,000 with the lender. The offering will include non-discretionary portfolio management services as well as advisory and wrap fee accounts.

BBVA sold its US retail business in 2021 to PNC Financial Services Group Inc., but retained its investment banking presence in the country.

Read More: Brazil’s Central Bank Chief Considers Opening Miami Fintech Firm

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.