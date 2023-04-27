(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s profit rose more than expected in the first three months of the year as official interest-rate hikes helped offset a new windfall tax and a rise in costs.

Net income in the first quarter jumped about 40% from a year earlier to €1.85 billion ($2 billion) euros, Spain’s second largest lender said in a regulatory filing Thursday. The performance in Mexico, the bank’s largest market, stood out with a 65% jump in net income from the same period last year.

Spanish banks are enjoying robust profits on the back of inflation-fighting rate increases in Europe and the Americas, while keeping deposit rates for consumers low. The bank booked a €225 million charge for the full-year impact of the levy imposed by the Spanish government to help fund measures to alleviate the cost of living crisis, while costs were more than 25% higher.

BBVA’s Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc is counting on the bank’s geographical diversification and its digital expansion to boost profitability. Net income in Turkey, the third-largest market, also beat estimates.

Shares were 3% higher as of 11 a.m. in Madrid trading, the second-best performer on the Stoxx 600 Banks Index. They are about 22% higher so far this year.

“Results were strong across the board,” analysts at Jefferies International Ltd. including Benjie Creelan-Sandford wrote in a note. “We see Mexico supported by consumer momentum in both fees and volumes.”

Spanish peer Banco Santander SA on Tuesday slumped 6% with a drop in earnings from Brazil and outflows of Spanish deposits in the spotlight, even as tailwinds from rate hikes helped the lender turn in its best result since 2019.

The bank said earlier this year it expects core revenue to grow in the mid-twenties percentages in 2023 and has started a new €422 million share buyback program.

BBVA said Thursday it is in “the process of further improving” its long-term goals, while it upgraded its estimates for net interest income in Spain and Mexico for 2023. The bank said in 2021 it is targeting a return on tangible equity — a key profitability measure for banks — of 14% in 2024.

