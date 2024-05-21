(Bloomberg) -- The capital hit sustained by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA if its bid for Banco Sabadell SA is successful will probably be higher than it currently anticipates, according to a Deutsche Bank AG analyst.

The risk of higher fair value adjustments, including breaking up several joint ventures that Sabadell has, mean the capital impact is “most likely above 50 basis points,” analyst Alfredo Alonso wrote in a note Tuesday.

Spain’s second-largest lender made a hostile takeover bid earlier this month for its smaller domestic competitor in an all-share offer, and estimated the deal would reduce its capital by some 30 basis points. It is offering a proposed exchange ratio of one newly issued BBVA share for every 4.83 Sabadell shares.

Sabadell’s CEO Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno last week said BBVA underestimates the restructuring costs it would face if it were to buy the bank. He said a merger would trigger fair-value adjustments as well as breakup fees with suppliers, in addition to higher restructuring costs.

Despite the capital hit being bigger, Alonso said it doesn’t significantly reduce the returns for the deal, but is “clearly biased to the downside versus BBVA’s numbers.” He doesn’t rule out BBVA could change the terms of the offer, especially including some part of the payment in cash.

The Spanish government has said it opposes the takeover offer. Sabadell’s board rejected an initial, friendly approach by BBVA, saying it undervalues the bank. It then subsequently argued that the hostile offer has broken takeover rules. The European Central Bank is supportive of a tie-up, as well as one of Sabadell’s largest investors, Bloomberg News has reported.

The analyst has increased BBVA’s price target to €11.40 ($12.389) and said he sees the lender as “attractive again” after the recent share drop “with the deal unlikely making any significant difference” as its earnings prospects remains unchanged. He recommends buying Sabadell shares as it “is a good risk-reward opportunity in playing the name under the expectation of a recovery in BBVA shares and success of the offer.”

