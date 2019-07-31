(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s Mexican business shrugged off an economic slowdown in the country, helping the Spanish bank make up for the effect of ultra-low interest rates in Europe.

The Mexico unit posted its highest quarterly profit in at least a decade, helping BBVA report group earnings that beat analyst estimates. That bucks a trend among Spanish banks that have been forced to reduce their forecasts as low interest rates persist.

BBVA and Banco Santander SA, Spain’s two largest banks, are riding out the low-rate environment in Europe by leaning on their more robust investments in Latin America, aided by faster economic growth and low levels of bank penetration, which allows more room for customer base expansion.

While Mexico has long been the crown jewel of the group’s business, accounting for about 40% of profit, a potential recession could hurt earnings at a unit that has helped BBVA make up for sluggish growth in Spain and currency volatility in Turkey. Mexico’s economy shrank in April and May, the first two-month decline since the financial crisis.

The bank posted a strong result “despite a complex macroeconomic environment,” Chief Executive Officer Onur Genc said in a statement. “All of this is driven by our diversified business model.”

BBVA rose as much as 1.5% in Madrid trading and we’re up 0.6% at 4.69 euros as of 9:19 a.m. The stock is little changed this year, compared with a 1% decline of the STOXX Europe 600 Bank Price Index.

Analysts are predicting a technical recession in the Mexico country after the economy contracted 0.2% in the first quarter. In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s intervention in monetary and economic policy has caused the lira to collapse, generating defaults in dollar-denominated debt.

“For the moment Mexico is maintaining growth of high single digits, so maybe key question is, given potential for rates cuts in Mexico (and margin decline this quarter), is that growth sustainable?” Keefe Bruyette & Woods Inc analyst Daragh Quinn wrote in a report.

Net income gained 2.7% to 1.28 billion euros ($1.4 billion). The bank beat estimates for fees and net interest income. The Mexican unit’s net income rose 4.4% to 660 million euros.

Spain’s retail banks are struggling as the prospect of lower-for-longer interest rates in the euro region hurts revenue from lending, their main source of income. Despite that, BBVA’s domestic unit saw net income rise to 389 million euros from 342 million euros a year earlier as net interest income remained steady and the unit wrote back about 100 million euros.

BBVA’s U.S. unit once again performed poorly, with profit down 11% due to higher impairments. This follows a 162 million euro impairment in the previous quarter after a push into consumer lending, which the bank described as a “learning curve.”

Here are some highlights from BBVA’s second-quarter report:

The bank’s fully-loaded and phased in CET1 ratio was 11.5%, up 17bps

Net interest income of 4.57 billion euros beat the consensus of 4.44 billion euros

Fee income of 1.26 billion euros beat the consensus of 1.24 billion euros

Profit rose 4.4% in Mexico to 660 million euros, aided by strong net interest income which rose 16% from a year earlier

Earnings at the Spanish business rose 14% in spite of virtually flat core revenue, due mainly to a write-back in impairments of 102 million euros

Profit in Turkey fell 18% to 140 million euros mainly due to a depreciation of the lira; net income rose 3% at constant prices

