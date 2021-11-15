(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is seeking to take full control of its Turkish unit in a deal valued at as much as 25.7 billion liras ($2.56 billion), boosting its bet on the country even as some rivals wind down their holdings.

The Spanish lender will offer 12.20 liras per share for the 50.15% it doesn’t own in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, according to a statement from the bank on Monday. That represents a premium of about 15% over Garanti’s closing price on Nov. 12. The Turkish bank’s shares soared in Istanbul trading and were 9.9% higher as of 10 a.m.

BBVA first bought a stake in Garanti about a decade ago and then boosted its position to 49.85% in 2017. Turkey is currently the third-largest market for BBVA in terms of profit contribution and the Spanish bank’s management has repeatedly defended its bet on the emerging market amid the political and currency volatility that’s caused some peers to pull back from the country.

“BBVA’s intention to increase its ownership in Garanti Bank has been communicated before but the voluntary tender call for all remaining share came as a major surprise,” said Can Oksun, a trader at Istanbul-based Global Securities. “BBVA is probably is trying to take advantage of the weakness in the lira.”

The offer will be paid with existing funds, BBVA said. The company has been sitting on a large cash pile since the sale of its U.S. unit last year for $11.8 billion. BBVA also recently launched one of Europe’s largest buyback programs.

BBVA could increase its holding without launching a subsequent takeover bid if not all Garanti BBVA shareholders accept the offer and BBVA exceeds a 50% stake, the bank said.

The takeover bid is subject to regulatory approvals and the bank estimates the closing of the transaction will take place during the first quarter of 2022.

BBVA said the deal should boost profit per share by 13.7% in 2022 and the tangible book value per share by 2.3%.

The Spanish lender is taking the opposite bet of Italian peer UniCredit SpA in its Turkish investment. UniCredit said earlier this month it will take a 1.6 billion-euro charge from exiting its remaining holding in Turkish lender Yapi Ve Kredi Bankasi as it completes a divestment plan set by previous management.

BBVA shares have jumped 52% this year, beating the Stoxx 600 Banks Index, which is 37% higher.

“This transaction represents a great opportunity to invest in our franchise in Turkey and create value for our shareholders,” BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres Vila said in an emailed statement. “Additionally, the price is very attractive for Garanti BBVA minority shareholders.”

(Updates with further details of offer.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.