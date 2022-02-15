(Bloomberg) -- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA said the salary gap between and male and female staff narrowed last year as efforts by Spain’s second-biggest bank to create better opportunities for women in its workforce bear fruit.

The differential slipped to 0.6% in 2021 from 1.1% the previous year, the lender said in a report published Tuesday.

The gap has been shrinking since BBVA first published data on it for the 2018 financial year. Even so, the latest data still shows up sizable differences in how much male and female workers get paid across its main markets from Spain to Mexico and Turkey.

While the wage gap is biggest in its home market at 3.6%, it fell from 4.3% the previous year, the lender said. Meanwhile, female workers in lower-paid “base” positions in Mexico, the market that most contributes to BBVA’s profit, earn more than their male counterparts.

Support Diversity

“In 2021 a number of initiatives were launched to support gender diversity, with the aim of balancing the professional possibilities between men and women,” the bank said. They include setting gender diversity targets, working more proactively to channel female staff into talent selection processes and providing a flexible working environment.

Here’s some more data on BBVA pay gap by role and geography:

Male Spanish management team members outside the top echelon earned an average EU120,836 ($137,233) in 2021, compared with EU106,558 for women Spanish male “base” position staff earned EU41,764, while their female counterparts earned EU38,907

Male management team members in Mexico earned EU144,431, while women in similar roles earned EU107,592 Mexican male “base” position workers earned EU5,453 compared with EU5,653 for women

Across the group, on average 67.5% of management team roles are occupied by men, while women occupy 55.3% of “base” positions

