(Bloomberg) -- Springer Nature GmbH, the academic publisher owned by BC Partners and Holtzbrinck Publishing Group, is reviving plans for an initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

The firm’s owners have recently invited advisers to pitch for roles on a potential listing that could take place as early as the first half of 2020, the people said, declining to be identified because the information isn’t public.

BC Partners declined to comment. Holtzbrinck wasn’t immediately available to comment outside regular business hours.

BC Partners and Holtzbrinck in May 2018 postponed an IPO of Springer Nature, the publisher of Nature and Scientific American, citing unfavorable market conditions. The transaction could have valued Springer Nature at more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

Springer Nature was created in 2015 through the merger of BC Partners-owned Springer Science+Business Media with the majority of Macmillan Science and Education, controlled by Holtzbrinck. The combined company reported revenue of 1.63 billion euros in 2017, the most recent data available.

The company employed 13,000 people in more than 50 countries at that time. BC Partners first invested in Springer in 2013, according to its website. Holtzbrinck retained a 53% share.

