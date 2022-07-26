(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm BC Partners is financing its acquisition of a majority stake in packaging firm Fedrigoni SpA with a bridge loan provided by a group of seven banks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The lenders, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have provided commitments for a debt package of 1.18 billion euros ($1.2 billion), the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. BC Partners plans to refinance the bridge loan later with the sale of bonds, they said.

The group of lenders also includes BPER, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings Inc., Banco Santander SA and UniCredit SpA, they said.

BC Partners’ deal to acquire a 50% stake in Bain Capital’s Fedrigoni values the company at around 3 billion euros, said the people. Bain and BC Partners announced the deal earlier today in a statement. The two funds will have joint control of the company following an investment from BC Partners and a reinvestment by Bain Capital, it said.

Goldman Sachs, BC Partners and Bain declined to comment on the details of the financing.

The transaction is the second major buyout for BC Partners in a matter of weeks, despite the wild swings in financial markets that deterred other potential buyers from pursuing deals. And even though banks have taken losses on so-called hung deals -- debt that they can’t get off their books due to market conditions -- Fedrigoni’s acquisition shows that traditional financing markets aren’t completely shut to everyone.

BC Partners has raised a buyout fund earlier this year.

Plans for Fedrigoni

The banks on the deal include a mix of relationship lenders to the issuers and to new joint owners Bain and BC Partners, said the people. Before BC Partners emerged as a front-runner, a group of banks were working on a financing package of as much as 1.3 billion euros. The deal had also been shown to private lenders.

Bain will remain invested with a 50% stake in a new fund, with a fund-to-fund transfer. Under Bain, Fedrigoni had issued two tranches of high yield bonds, of which 675 million euros remain outstanding.

The takeover will be a high-profile deal for BC Partners, one of the Europe’s oldest private equity investors, which has a track record of investing in Italy. The firm focuses on the upper end of the so-called mid-market and raised a new flagship fund earlier this year.

