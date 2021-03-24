(Bloomberg) -- BC Partners has hired a senior Citigroup Inc. banker covering private equity firms and other alternative capital providers to help spearhead its fundraising plans, according to people familiar with the matter.

Alexis Maskell will join the buyout firm as a partner and head of investor relations based in London, the people said, asking not to be identified as the move hasn’t been made public. He was most recently head of the global asset managers group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citigroup.

Representatives for BC Partners and Citigroup declined to comment.

His arrival comes with BC Partners in the midst of raising a record 8.5 billion euros ($10 billion) for its next flagship buyout fund. The firm stuck to its target during the coronavirus pandemic and aims to finish collecting investor capital this year, Bloomberg News reported previously.

BC Partners, founded in 1986 by Otto van der Wyck and John Burgess, was a pioneer in European leveraged buyouts and previously raised some of the biggest funds on the continent. The firm has expanded into credit and real estate investing.

The move to BC Partners marks the end of Maskell’s second spell at Citigroup, where he first worked between 2004 and 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile. He later had stints at Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings Plc before rejoining the U.S. banking group in 2018.

