(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm BC Partners is nearing a deal to acquire Keesing Media Group BV, a Dutch producer of puzzles and brainteasers.

An agreement to buy the Amsterdam-based company is set to be announced Friday, a representative for BC said. The purchase is set to value Keesing, which is being sold by Ergon Capital and Belgian publisher Mediahuis NV, at more than 300 million euros ($354 million), a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified as the value is private.

Keesing publishes books and magazines with crosswords, Sudoku puzzles and word searches, as well as digital brain-training apps. It has a presence in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, the U.K. and Italy through brands such as Denksport, PuzzleLife and Megastar.

The company plans to boost its digital offerings and content, expand in new regions and consider opportunities to consolidate the market.

A spokesperson for BC Partners declined to comment on the deal value. Representatives for Ergon Capital and Mediahuis didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

