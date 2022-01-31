(Bloomberg) -- Keter Group, an Israeli furniture maker, has postponed its plan to raise 1.18 billion euros ($1.32 billion) in Europe’s leveraged loan market because the company’s biggest owner, BC Partners, deemed the price too high, according to people familiar with the deal.

BC Partners will instead seek to exit the company through an initial public offering or a sale, the people said, declining to be identified because the plans are private. JP Morgan Chase & Co., the lead bank on the refinancing, sent a note to existing and prospective lenders saying the company was postponing the loan launch, according to a document seen by Bloomberg.

The debt was meant to refinance a loan due in October 2023, giving BC Partners a limited window to carry out its plans to exit the company before having to deal with the loan. Typically, borrowers in Europe’s leveraged loan market don’t leave any less than 18 months on maturities before refinancing, but the ultimate cut off tends to be a year before. That leaves BC Partners around nine months to complete its exit route. Keter filed for a U.S. IPO in September.

Spokespeople for JP Morgan and BC Partners declined to comment.

Risk Off

The U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish message on Wednesday, combined with the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine spooked investors across asset classes.

The cost of insuring junk bonds spiked to its highest since November 2020 on Friday and issuers have struggled of late. Financial information services firm Ion Analytics shelved plans to raise a dividend recapitalization in the high yield bond market last week, having already almost halved the size of the offering to $473 million.

Europe’s private leveraged loan market has historically taken longer to react to wider market conditions than its public counterpart, the high yield bond market. While it’s unusual for a loan to be postponed once launched, the speed of this reaction to Keter is testament to a maturing of the loan market. It’s also a telling sign of an increasingly agnostic investor base that will invest in both products and treat them with the same regard.

Borrowing Costs

BC Partners was hoping to reduce its borrowing costs on Keter and would have done so if it secured 425-450 basis points at 99.5 OID price talk on the new debt, compared to the 525 basis points it pays on the existing debt. However, investors demanded more than price talk and BC Partners decided to postpone the deal rather than pay up for it, the people said.

