Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    2h ago

    BCE reports fourth-quarter profit up, raises quarterly dividend

    The Canadian Press

    BCE boosts spending plans by up to $1.2B to support 5G, rural buildouts

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL - BCE Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of Bell data centres to Equinix.

    The company says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 87.5 cents per share, up from 83.25 cents per share.

    The increased payment to shareholders came as BCE reported a profit of $889 million attributable to common shareholders or 98 cents per share.

    That compared with a profit attributable to common shareholders of $672 million or 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019.

    Operating revenue totalled $6.10 billion, down from $6.28 billion.

    On an adjusted basis, BCE says it earned 81 cents per share for the quarter, down from an adjusted profit of 86 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 76 cents per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

    BNN Bloomberg is a division of Bell Media, which is owned by BCE.

    FAANG stocks